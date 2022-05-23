Laoise impresses Royal Academy of Arts

St Louis Art Department continues to provide excellent extra-curricular activities to enhance the creative learning and development of the students. Earlier in the school year Art teachers at St. Louis encouraged students to enter their work into The Royal Academy of London Young Artists Summer Show 2022.

This prestigious Art competition was open to students aged 4–19 studying across the UK. Students submissions were judged by a panel of passionate artists and arts professionals, with selected artworks displayed online and on-site at the Royal Academy of Arts. Yet again St Louis talent has shown through as Year 9 student, Laoise Crawford, saw her submission of her artwork “The Cat” impressing all and has now gained a place in the prestigious online exhibition.

Laoise has always displayed a passion for Art. Since a very young age Laoise felt at home with a pencil and a sheet of paper drawing anything from animals to exotic places. Now at St. Louis, Laoise has revelled in the opportunity to express her artist qualities on a greater scale through her Art classes at school. “Art has always been a favourite pastime of mine, so I am delighted and extremely proud that my art has been recognised by the Royal Academy of Arts.”

Mrs Jayne Grant (Head of Art and Design) was delighted with Laoise’s success. “St Louis Art & Design Department have always had a tradition of engaging the imagination and creativity of young people, something that is more vital than ever now, by encouraging them to enter a wide variety of external competitions and we’re delighted that Laoise’s hard work and talents have been recognised. A fantastic achievement as there were 21,000 entries! We’re really looking forward to seeing her artwork in the online Royal Academy of Arts London exhibition.”