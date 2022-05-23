Sharp rise in house prices in Mid and East Antrim Borough

THE average price of a house in Mid and East Antrim between January and March of this year was £151,794.

According to the latest statistics the area saw a rise in the house price index between Q4 (October - December) 2021 and Q1 (January - March) 2022 of 3.5 per cent.

The statistics within the House Price Index report for Quarter 1 2022 also reveal that between Q1 2021 and Q1 2022 the house price index increased by 11.7 per cent.

The report has been compiled by Land & Property Services assisted by the Northern Ireland Statistics & Research Agency.

It also shows that within Causeway Coast and Glens the average price of a house was £183,110.

The area saw a rise in the house price index between Q4 (October - December) 2021 and Q1 (January - March) 2022 of 4 per cent and between Q1 2021 and Q1 2022 by 14.8 per cent.

The house price index measures change in the price of residential property sold in Northern Ireland and uses Stamp Duty information on residential property sales recorded by HMRC.

The NI House Price Index series is used as the NI component of the single official UK HPI and the statistics are comparable with other UK regions.

The average price for a house in Northern Ireland is £164,590 and ranges from £145,741 in Derry City and Strabane to £189,968 in Lisburn and Castlereagh. A total of 5,436 residential properties were sold in Northern Ireland during Q1 2022.

The Index value for Q1 2022 for Northern Ireland as a whole is 148.4 and ranges from 140.0 in Ards and North Down to 169.6 in Causeway Coast and Glens and 146.6 in Mid and East Antrim.