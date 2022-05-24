All Saints 'old boys' meet on new movie

AHOGHILL actor Conor Hamill is among the supporting cast for a new film being by shot by Hollywood legend Liam Neeson in Donegal.

The former All Saints boxer is delighted to be working alongside Neeson, himself a former fighter in the town’s boxing club.

Years ago Conor was one of the top boxers at All Saints, along with his brother Dermot, who was a former Irish Senior champion.

His last fight for All Saints was in the Dunadry Inn back in 1992.

During his All Saints career he won five County Antrim titles, four Ulster and two All Ireland.

He also boxed many times for Ireland at Youth level.

Highlight was his win in the Junior Olympics in Marquette, Michigan.

The former St. Louis pupil then went to England to study and while there boxed for Birmingham City Boys, finishing up just before he turned 21.

Many years ago, in a Fight Night in County Hall, Ballymena, Conor won ‘Boxer of the Tournament - and Kitty Neeson, late mother of actor Liam, presented him with the award!

“Liam was to have attended the evening, but in his absence his mum did the presenting,” outlined Conor.

At that time Ballymena Guardian Sport sponsored the All Saints tracksuits!

County Roscommon

Meanwhile, Conor now lives in Boyle in County Roscommon.

The Meisner trained actor, with 15-plus years experience, is creator/founder of Draíocht House, a Harry Potter themed Airbnb, which was voted in the top 10 Harry Potter themed accommodations worldwide by travel experts.

In Donegal Neeson, fellow film star Ciaran Hinda and Conor are part of a cast and crew of around 300 people involved in shooting scenes for the action adventure, ‘In the Land of Saints and Sinners’.

“The big man (Neeson) and Hinds are two absolute gentlemen,” said Conor.

The Ahoghill actor’s first ever film featured a boxing theme - “I guess I got the taste of if from there,” Conor told the Guardian.

His recent credits include ‘The Winter Lake’, with Charlie Murphy and Michael McElhatten, ‘Ann’ with Eileen Walsh and Ian Beattie and ‘The Hitmen’ an independent film where he has the lead role as Michael Kelly.

Meanwhile, the current filming in Donegal is expected to last until the beginning of June.

The villages of Glencolmcille and Kilcar along with the fishing port of Killybegs and surrounding areas are the locations chosen for two months of filming.

A host of international buyers that have come forward to pre-buy ‘the film, ‘In the Land of Saints an Sinners’, including Netflix for UK and Ireland audiences.

The film follows a retired assassin who gets himself drawn into a lethal game of cat and mouse with a trio of vengeful terrorists.