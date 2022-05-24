Council to host a major job fair event in Newry

NEWRY, Mourne and Down District Council, via the Labour Market Partnership (LMP) and the Department for Communities, is to host a major Job Fair event on Thursday, 30 June in the Canal Court Hotel, Newry.

Employers from across the Newry, Mourne and Down district are being invited to showcase their job opportunities at the event.

The in-person event offers local employers the chance to actively engage and recruit with a range of people who are currently looking for work. The Job Fair aims to help local employers fill existing vacancies quickly and offers them a chance to boost their business profile too.

Newry, Mourne and Down District Council Chairperson, Councillor Michael Rice is encouraging local employers to participate, saying: “Connecting people looking for work with local businesses keen to fill vacancies is essential for the economic recovery of our district.

"Many local businesses have told us how tough recruitment has been over the last two years, so we are delighted to be working collaboratively with the Department for Communities to host a Job Fair for our employers and residents.

"This is a great opportunity for employers to engage directly with potential candidates in an informal manner. People are our greatest asset in our district and now is the perfect time to support both job seekers and our business community with this event.”

Department for Communities Minister, Deirdre Hargey said: “The Newry, Mourne and Down (NMD) Job Fair is a great opportunity for anyone seeking employment to hear from employers with vacancies.

"The Department for Communities is working closely with Newry, Mourne and Down District Council to deliver the event, providing a local approach to linking employers and prospective employees.

“I would encourage those businesses who are actively recruiting to get in touch to find out how the upcoming Newry, Mourne and Down Job Fair can help connect your business to those seeking employment.”

If you are an employer currently recruiting for vacancies and would like to find out more about taking part in the NMD Job Fair, please send an email to register your interest to dfcemployerservices@communities-ni.gov.uk