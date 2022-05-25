Desserts and 'danners' with Broughshane WI members

Dessie Blackadder

Reporter:

Dessie Blackadder

BROUGHSHANE WI President Annie Davison welcomed Sean and Lauren from DessertCo Ltd to the May meeting .

This enterprising couple have managed to turn their dream of running their own business into a reality.

From their premises at Raceview Mill you can purchase a coffee to go, ice-cream or various homemade sweet treats including desserts such as cheesecake or lemon meringue sold by the slice for times when you really don’t need the whole cake.

A delivery service is also available. Claire McCaughey gave a vote of thanks. Ruth Watt won the monthly competition for a decorated Rich Tea biscuit and Sally McBurney had the Lucky Magazine Number. Congratulations to Annie Davison who was awarded the Friendship Cup.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130