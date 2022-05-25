Desserts and 'danners' with Broughshane WI members

BROUGHSHANE WI President Annie Davison welcomed Sean and Lauren from DessertCo Ltd to the May meeting .

This enterprising couple have managed to turn their dream of running their own business into a reality.

From their premises at Raceview Mill you can purchase a coffee to go, ice-cream or various homemade sweet treats including desserts such as cheesecake or lemon meringue sold by the slice for times when you really don’t need the whole cake.

A delivery service is also available. Claire McCaughey gave a vote of thanks. Ruth Watt won the monthly competition for a decorated Rich Tea biscuit and Sally McBurney had the Lucky Magazine Number. Congratulations to Annie Davison who was awarded the Friendship Cup.