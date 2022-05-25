Gracehill & Galgorm WI ladies enjoy 'retail therapy'

Instead of meeting indoors, many members of Gracehill and Galgorm WI enjoyed their first outing since before the first lockdown early in 2019.

The first destination was Magherafelt for some retail therapy, before travelling on by coach to visit the Seamus Heaney HomePlace in Bellaghy.

Later in the afternoon everyone enjoyed a beautiful meal in the Taphouse Restaurant before returning to their starting point at Galgorm Community Centre.

Special thanks for organising the trip were given to Gillian Fraser and Trisha Sherrey.

The next meeting of the institute will take place in Galgorm Community Centre on Thursday 9th June, commencing at 2 p.m. Report submitted by:- Lynda Brooks (Mrs).