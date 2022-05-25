Gracehill & Galgorm WI ladies enjoy 'retail therapy'

Dessie Blackadder

Reporter:

Dessie Blackadder

Instead of meeting indoors, many members of Gracehill and Galgorm WI enjoyed their first outing since before the first lockdown early in 2019.

The first destination was Magherafelt for some retail therapy, before travelling on by coach to visit the Seamus Heaney HomePlace in Bellaghy.

Later in the afternoon everyone enjoyed a beautiful meal in the Taphouse Restaurant before returning to their starting point at Galgorm Community Centre.

Special thanks for organising the trip were given to Gillian Fraser and Trisha Sherrey.

The next meeting of the institute will take place in Galgorm Community Centre on Thursday 9th June, commencing at 2 p.m. Report submitted by:- Lynda Brooks (Mrs).

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130