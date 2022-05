BALLYMENA Academy pupil Mia Kearney has qualified for the UK Schools’ Final of the Chinese Bridge Mandarin speaking competition.

Mia, a year 8 pupil, is the sole representative from Northern Ireland to have made the final and only started learning Mandarin in November! Mia is pictured with her Confucius Institute Mandarin teacher Lilly who she has thanked for all her guidance and support in helping prepare Mia for the competition.