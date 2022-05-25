Passing of former UDR man severely wounded by booby trap

A Harryville man who lost both his legs when his car was booby trapped by the IRA has passed away.

John Crawford, who lived at Waring Street, had remained a ‘spirited character with a positive outlook on life’ over the 30 years since he received horrific injuries in the under-car bomb back in 1989.

Originally from the now demolished King Street in the heart of Harryville, John attended the local primary school and the Ballymena Intermediate.

He was one of the founder members of the Harryville Sons of Ulster Flute Band and he will be mourned by many of that outfit’s ‘old boys’.

John joined the Ulster Defence Regiment in 1979 and was serving with the 5th Btn based in the notorious Magherafelt region when he was targetted. His late brother Samuel also served in the UDR.

A comrade told the Guardian: “John had gone to work for the council in Magherafelt and while he was there he was serving with the 5th battalion, the members of which were regularly targetted by the IRA.

“John had finished a shift and had just turned the keys in his car when the booby trap went off.

“He was very seriously injured but he somehow managed to lever himself out of the blazing car.

“A local woman gave him basic first aid and that may well have saved his life.

“He was in hospital for six months and it was during that time that his lower limbs were amputated.”

John, who can be classed as one of the most severely injured veterans of the troubles, was eventually pensioned from the UDR and returned to his native Ballymena where he became a well known figure during his daily ‘sails’ up the town in his motorised wheelchair.

“John had a smile on his face most of the time. He could have given up on life but anyone who knew him will agree that he loved a good laugh and meeting new people was always very important to him.

“He loved Harryville where he was at the centre of a group of carers and friends.

“He often said that there was no other place he would have received such care and help.”

John was a member of the British Limbless Ex-Servicemen’s Association (BLESMA)and was a keen advocate for their ongoing work.

He also was a valued member of local great war society, the 12th Royal Irish Rifles Memorial Association whose members have expressed their sincere condolences to the family.

One member said: “Hard to take in the news yesterday of the loss of wee John. John you were an amazing gentleman with a laugh that brightened up everyone’s day.

“You will be missed so much. I am forever grateful to call you a brother through the 12th Battalion Royal Irish Rifles Memorial Association. But most of all I’m privileged to have called you a friend.”

CRAWFORD, John, passed away May 24th, 2022, peacefully in hospital, late of 26 Waring Street, Ballymena, beloved son of the late Annabell and devoted brother of David, May, Helen and the late Samuel. Service of Thanksgiving for the life of John will be held in St. Patrick's Parish Church, Ballymena on Saturday 28th at 10.00am followed by interment in Ballee New Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in memory of John if desired and payable by cheque to Chest, Heart & Stroke Association c/o Alan Francey Funeral Services 94 Toome Road, Ballymena BT42 2BU Will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by the entire family circle. "Those we love don't go away, they walk beside us everyday."