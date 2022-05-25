‘Don’t take away our wee green!’

MEMBERS of the 'Save our Green! Mayo Drive Group' held a gathering at the weekend and have penned an open letter to Triangle Housing Association, Northern Ireland Housing Executive, Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Planning Department and Planning Committee.

Last year it was confirmed by NIHE that Triangle Housing were proposing to build seven new houses on the green space.

The Chronicle understands that the planning application will be submitted this week.

Sunday’s meeting on the green was very well attended and those gathered tied red ribbons around the trees which will be affected if this application gets the go ahead.

In an emotional appeal, members have asked we publish the following open letter to those agencies involved.

“We are the residents surrounding Triangle Housing Association’s proposed development at Ramoan Road, the area we’ve fondly known as ‘the wee green’ for well over 50 years.

“We have received confirmation that Triangle Housing Association will be submitting their planning application for this development this week.

“In protest at this move, we planned a gathering at the green on May 22 to show our love and appreciation of the space and to send a message that we need this green space and will not give up our fight.

“This small patch of green, in the midst of an area that is substantially overdeveloped, means the world to residents of the surrounding estates; Mayo Drive, Boyd Court, McAuley Park and Fogarty Crescent.”





A spokesperson for the Housing Executive said:

“The land at Ramoan Road/Mayo Drive is owned by the Housing Executive. It is zoned for housing in the Northern Area Plan 2016, and Triangle Housing Association have been nominated to develop housing at this location.

“The waiting list for Ballycastle at the end of March 2022 shows there are 228 applicants, of which 118 are in housing stress. The need for social housing in the Ballycastle area has risen sharply, from 31 for the period 2019-24 to 100 for the period 2021-26.

A spokesperson for Triangle Housing Association commented: “Triangle Housing Association remain committed to working with the local community. The public consultation meetings which Triangle held were well attended, and we have carefully considered the options relating to the proposed housing development at Mayo Drive / Ramoan Road. Ballycastle remains an area of high demand and urgent need for social housing, the proposal for seven new homes on this site, subject to approval, will assist in addressing this growing housing need.”