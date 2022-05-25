Dungannon road accident victim named

Police can confirm that that the man who died as a result of a three vehicle collision on the Cookstown Road in Dungannon on Tuesday 24th May was 61 year old Paul McLarnon from the Antrim area.

Mr McLarnon died as a result of his injuries after his blue Ford Ka was in collision with a red Toyota Yaris and a lorry at around 8.20pm.

The investigation into the cause of the collision is ongoing and anyone who witnessed the collision, or who has dash-cam footage which could assist officers with their enquiries, is asked to contact the Collision Investigation Unit at Sprucefield on 101, quoting reference number 1474 24/05/22.

The Cookstown Road has since re-opened.