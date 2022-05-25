Mid-Ulster woman loses £1,000 in WhatsApp scam

Mid-Ulster woman loses £1,000 in WhatsApp scam
Staff reporter

Reporter:

Staff reporter

Email:

newsdesk@tyronecourier.uk.com

POLICE in Mid-Ulster are urging members of the public to be vigilant following recent reports of fraudulent WhatsApp messages.

The scams involve a text or WhatsApp from a person claiming to be a family member, and have the common aim of encouraging the recipient to transfer money.

Superintendent Stephen Murray, said: “We are continuing to see this scam circulating. In each case, a person purporting to be a daughter or son, asks for money. Typically, a family member is short of money or late paying bills, and asks the recipient to transfer money into an account.

“Recently, a woman in Magherafelt was scammed out of nearly £1,000 following a WhatsApp message from a person claiming to be her son."

Full report in this week's Tyrone Courier or check out our epaper.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Rangers and Man Utd on way to SuperCupNI

Councillor William McCaughey, Mayor of Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, David Jeffrey, manager Ballymena United FC and Victor Leonard, Chairman STATSports SuperCupNI

Rangers and Man Utd on way to SuperCupNI

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130