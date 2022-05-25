Swifts U18s win National League

Dungannon Swifts U18s.

Dungannon Swifts U18 National League team have won the NIBFA First Division title.

The team also made the success a double by beating Ballymoney United 3-2 to win the National League Cup.

Team manager Glenn McMenemy has called the success a “great achievement”.

