Armagh orchards hope for a bumper harvest

DESPITE several nights of frost in recent weeks, one of the Orchard County’s primary apple-producers is increasingly hopeful of a very good harvest come Autumn 2022.

Philip Troughton, whose family have had orchards at Ballinteggart House between Portadown and Richhill for over a century, believes that Co Armagh’s growers will soon be able to sound the allegorical ‘all-clear’, safe in the knowledge that the threat of frost-damage will have passed for this year.

He told the Gazette, “Those recent couple of frosts really weren’t of any major significance and I’d consider that there’s an exceptionally good crop set at this stage.”

He continued, “Now, even at this late stage we could still get into trouble with frost if we were to get a quite severe one - and that would be the case for another week or two.

“But with every 24 hours that goes by, we’re a day closer to everything being okay.”

Speaking to the Gazette on Thursday (May 19), he explained the as-of-this-moment situation by saying, “We’re just at the stage where we have fruit set and on cell division.

“Cell division will stop two-three weeks from now, but with every passing day it means that it would take a more severe frost to do real damage.”

He explained that in these terms: “If we were in flower, a temperature of minus one would do us harm. But we’re well through that stage now. In fact, we’re very close to the point where even minus two probably wouldn’t damage us, either.

“And with the forecast for the next week being ‘changeable’, that’s exactly what I wanted to hear because that means some rain but no frost – and that’s great for growers.

“So, unless something goes drastically wrong – and that’s now looking less and less likely - then at this moment in time I think we’re looking at an exceptionally good crop set.”

Frost is Spring 2021 caused considerable damage to the County Armagh apple crop. And with the famous Bramley – despite its rugged appearance - being particularly susceptible to sub-zero temperature, that was enough to persuade him to reduce his acreage of that notable apple-type.

“I’m still doing that, though that’s down to individual requirements,” he confirmed.

Asked what changes he has made in the wake of the events of 2021, he replied, “We’ve grubbed another eight or so acres of Bramleys this year, taking us down to about 42. Dessert apples now are about 20 [acres] and cider apples about 10.”

To mix metaphors, clearly this is a case of not putting all of one’s eggs in the one figurative basket...

“Diversification offers some protection, which is why we’ve made changes,” said Philip whose willingness to branch out in the past saw him develop a now-sizeable and successful cider and fruit juices industry.

As with the growing itself, that too is in keeping with a family tradition, for as well as being a leading producer and exporter of fruit, Philip’s father, TG Troughton, was the first from Co Armagh to supply apples for Bulmer’s Cider.

Among country folk there’s an old saying - “the apple never falls too far from the tree”. And that certainly has been true in this case, for like his father, Philip recognised the need to adjust in keeping with societal changes and the demands of the marketplace.

Able to use their own home-grown apples, setting up a cider-making business clearly was an option. To that end, the father and son team bought cider-making equipment.

Then almost 30 years ago, Philip planted Co Armagh’s first cider orchard. It took five years to mature. And the rest, as they say, is history.

‘Carson’s Cider’ was launched in 2006, since when there have been a number of variations on the theme.

Accolades for their now-numerous ciders and juices have been plentiful. These include Great Taste (NI) and Blas na hEireann (Irish Food) awards).

But winning ‘Best Cider’ at the Royal Bath and West show in Somerset probably is the most prestigious of all of those plaudits in view of the fact that that English county enjoys an international reputation as ‘real cider country’.

If the met office’s forecast and Philip Troughton’s assessment of the current state of the crop are correct, NI’s ‘Orchard County’ may be in line for a very good 2022.