Golf day for Hospice

OVER 80 players will compete in Friday’s Ballymena Chamber of Commerce Charity Golf Day at Galgorm Castle (noon until 3.00pm).

Plans are at an advanced stage for the Ballymena Chamber of Commerce organised fund raiser for the NI Hospice and NI Children’s Hospice.

“All golfers will be treated to some well deserved food and refreshments in the Castle Kitchen Bar following their round of golf,” outlined main organiser, Tom Wiggins, who is the Chamber’s Development Manager.

Chamber’s key partner for the event is James Walker, Country Garage BMW.

James has worked with Chamber’s Business Development Manager Tom Wiggins and in that time they have now raised almost £21,000 for the Hospice and Children’s Hospice.

“Hospice staff will be there on the day both to wish the gofers well and also to accept any further donations to the charity with a fund raising raffle being held on the day,” said Tom.

“First prize in the raffle will be an overnight stay for two in one of Galgorm Collection’s prestigious hotels – so come along support the charity and get the chance of winning a fabulous prize.”

Support Group

Members of the Ballymena Support Group of Northern Ireland Hospice will also be attending the event.

The Chamber thank all their sponsors who have thrown their support behind the event – The Country Garage BMW, Galgorm Resort, Cranswick Country Foods, Moy Park, Power NI, Coulter Weir Wealth Management, The Tullyglass House Hotel, The Fairhill Centre, Beechview Developments and Isherwood and Ellis.

Recently Ballymena Chamber of Commerce organised a ‘meet and greet’ coffee morning to thank sponsors for their support.

Sponsors

Sponsors were able to meet with Hospice staff and volunteers to find out how their donations will help fund critical activities within the NI Hospice and The Children’s Hospice.

The event was held at the Castle Kitchen Bar where everyone was treated to tea/coffee scones, jam and cream.

Chamber President Leigh Heggarty, Galgorm Resort’s Business Development Manager, welcomed everyone.

She said they very much value our relationship with the Hospice and The Children’s Hospice, pointing out it is only with the help of their sponsors that the Charity Golf Day can help raise much needed funds.

“This year we have set ourselves a target of £20,000 and thanks to the help of our sponsors we are well on the way to achieving our target.”

And she paid tribute to James Walker, of Country Garage BMW.

Hospice’s Head of Philanthropy, Paul Francis said they are indebted to Country Garage and all the other sponsors who are supporting the golf day.

Also thanked were Ballymena Hospice Support Group, Alan Stewart, Pure Fit Out and Galgorm Castle Golf Club who have all helped to put the day together.

In addition to businesses putting out four balls on the day, Tom says ordinary members of the Golf Club have also taken tee off times to show their support. There is a limited number of four ball slots still available and if you would like to come along and show your support simply email tom@

ballymenachamber.co.uk

Thank you sponsors

This year’s sponsors are Country Garage BMW, Galgorm Resort, Cranswick Country Foods, Moy Park, Power NI, Coulter Weir Wealth Management, The Tullyglass House Hotel, The Fairhill Centre, Beechview Developments and Isherwood and Ellis.