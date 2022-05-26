Grieving dog owner raises money for animals in need

AN Antrim woman has turned her heartache into help for animals after the tragic death of her pet dog.

Maddie White’s pet Hudson was hit by a vehicle at Bush Manor and was rushed to the vet, but following a valiant battle, he was unable to recover from his injuries.

Maddie took to Facebook to thank all those who stopped to help and those who offered thoughts and prayers to Hudson.

And now she has decided to raise money in aid of a local animal sanctuary caring for abandoned or unwanted pets.

“I lost my little fur baby Hudson over the weekend,” she said.

“I loved him so so much and he will forever live on in my memory.

“These past couple days have been the hardest to wake up and the hardest to go to sleep.

“Missing a pet is never easy. So in honour of My Hudson, I have started this GoFundMe page so that I can raise money in order to go to pet stores and buy products for animals that don’t really know love like Hudson got to know love.

“All donations will go to buying things like pet beds, collars, leads, toys, food, treats, pet blankets etcetera, and these will all be donated to the Mid Antrim Animal sanctuary in honour of Hudson.

“Every penny counts, whether it is £1 or £10.

“It will all go to an animal in need. Any money that isn’t used or is left over will again, be donated to the sanctuary.”

Maddie has set herself a goal of £750.

You can contribute at www.gofundme.com/f/

to-help-buy-products-for-

animals-in-need