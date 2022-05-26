Tesco Antrim help raise £1.2k for Marie Curie - in just 2 days

TESCO stores across Northern Ireland have helped to raise over £33,000 for Marie Curie, one of the UK’s leading end of life charities - and locals dug deep to help.

Tesco Antrim managed to contribute over £1,200 in donations in just two days.

The money was raised by volunteer collections back on March 4-5.

Tesco NI worked with Marie Curie to stage collections as part of Marie Curie’s Great Daffodil Appeal, which is a public collection campaign that happens annually in March.

Robert Wilson, from Tesco, said the team were glad to join the charitable crusade - especially since the pandemic put paid to fundraising for so long.

“We were delighted to welcome Marie Curie volunteers back into our stores, after such a long period of Covid restrictions,” he said.

“Our customers and colleagues have always been hugely generous and very supportive when it comes to the annual Marie Curie appeal, and it was great to see people back in the store wearing their Yellow Daffodils.”

Grateful

Conor O'Kane, Senior Partnership Manager (NI & Scotland), at Marie Curie said they were ‘very grateful’ for Tesco’s contribution.

“Marie Curie was absolutely delighted that Tesco NI again welcomed our volunteer collectors into stores across Northern Ireland in support of our annual Great Daffodil Appeal,” he said.

“Thanks to the immense generosity of customers and staff a phenomenal amount of money was raised to support end of life care for people across the whole of Northern Ireland.”

Tesco regularly supports Cancer Research UK, British Heart Foundation, Diabetes UK, Trussell Trust and FareShare through food donations and collections, in-store donations, charitable events, Race for Life participation, sponsorship, and matching customer contributions and donations.