Banbridge man said he would 'put a bullet through' mother's head

A BANBRIDGE man has been hit with a restraining order after making a phone call to his mother in which he told her he would “put a bullet through her head.”

Henry McGrath, 46, of Kenlis Street, was charged with breaching a non-molestation order at Newry Magistrates’ Court.

A second charge of threats to kill was subsequently withdrawn.

Police in the evening of 14 February this year were tasked to an address in Banbridge following a report from the injured party alleging that the defendant, her son, had been making phone calls of a threatening nature to her.

The court heard that at about 11.20pm, she received a call from the defendant containing no words, but instead heavy breathing.

The victim alleged that in a seperate phone call, McGrath said he would “put a bullet through her head” and that he had “people there to do it.”

Defence counsel for McGrath told the court he accepted making the calls to his mother but denied any threats to kill.

He was also in breach of a suspended sentence at the time of the offence, the court heard.

Counsel stated there was a “fractured” family background and submitted that a period of probation might be of greater benefit than a custodial sentence.

District Judge Eamon King, addressing the defendant who appeared by video link from his solicitor’s office, said: “The easy option here would be for me to activate that suspended sentence.”

A restraining order was made in favour of the injured party lasting for a period of 18 months, with McGrath also ordered to carry out 50 hours’ community service and engage with the probation service for one year.