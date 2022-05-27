SAH lottery appeal

Southern Area Hospice Services are appealing for people to join their weekly lottery for just £1 which will provide them with a vital source of regular income.

A regular source of income will help the Hospice plan for the future and make long-term improvements for patient and their families. By joining the lottery, you are adding to a steady income stream that the Hospice can rely on to continue to provide specialist palliative and end of life care.

The Lottery is one of Southern Area Hospices Services main sources of income, providing over £150,000 per year but with ever increasing costs the need for new lottery supporters grows.

By playing the Hospice lottery, supporters are giving the Hospice a form of income that they can depend on while in return supporters are given the chance to win guaranteed weekly prizes of £300, £200, £100 plus, a rollover prize of up to £5,000.

Speaking about the lottery, Fundraising Officer, Bernie Byrne said ‘The lottery is so important to us here at Southern Area Hospice, our members were vital in helping us get through the past 2 years by providing us with a reliable source of income that we could depend on. We can’t thank our regular players enough for their continued support.’

‘I get the privilege to ring our winners on a Friday to tell them when they have won, very often they tell me that they don’t even notice the £1 donation per week, but they always notice the nice boost the winnings make to them! We have had winners spend their prizes on redecorating, new mobiles, holidays while we spend the money raised on patient care, so the lottery really is a win-win for everyone. I would urge people to join the lottery, the more people that play means the more reliable income for the Hospice to provide patient care.’

It only takes a few minutes to join the Hospice Lottery online, but the difference £1 a week can make is truly amazing as everyone’s £1 donations totals to over £2,700 per week for Southern Area Hospice.

If you would like to help Southern Area Hospice, you can join their lottery online at www.southernareahospiceservices.org/lottery-support-us Or, call their Lottery Team on 028 3026 7711. Over 16s only. Be Gamble Aware.