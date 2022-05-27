St Catherine's sends boost to Ukraine

THE pupils, staff, parents and community within Saint Catherine’s College participated in a variety of fundraising activities over the last month in order to raise money for Ukraine.

Principal of the college, Mrs Noeleen Tiffney, spoke of the enormous generosity of spirit in evidence in the school:

“This is an amazing total which will make a difference to people directly affected by the war in Ukraine.

The fact that all pupils and every member of staff participated in the fundraising initiatives is a wonderful statement about the sense of community in our school.”

Pictured here are some of the pupils who proudly display the grand total of £12,000 which was donated via the Irish Red Cross appeal.