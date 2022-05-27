Additional lighting plan for Pomeroy 'turned off' by Department

Additional lighting plan for Pomeroy 'turned off' by Department
Staff reporter

Reporter:

Staff reporter

Email:

newsdesk@tyronecourier.uk.com

A Cookstown councillor has expressed his disappointment following the Department for Infrastructure (DFI)’s decision to reject his request for additional street lighting in Pomeroy.

Sinn Fein group leader on Mid Ulster District Council, Councillor Cathal Mallaghan said the department’s policy not to extend any street lighting has been in place for a “number of years” but warned it could be putting some pedestrians at risk.

See this week's Tyrone Courier for the full article or check out our epaper.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130