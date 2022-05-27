Tyrone Minors face Derry in derby final



The Tyrone Minors face Derry in Sunday’s Ulster Championship final at Clones, intent on bringing more under-age success to the county following the recent triumph of the U20s.

The teenagers came through a dramatic semi-final at the weekend, beating Donegal on a penalty shoot-out after a thrilling encounter finished level after extra-time at Celtic Park.

Now they face their biggest test to date against a Derry team that defeated Cavan in the other semi-final.

This weekend’s title decider will be played as a curtain-raiser to the Senior final between Donegal and Derry at St Tiernach’s Park, a massive occasion for a talented young Red Hand side.

