Tyrone Minors face Derry in derby final

The Tyrone Minor side for the Ulster Minor Semi Final against Donegal. Photos courtesy of by Phil Armstrong

The Tyrone Minors face Derry in Sunday’s Ulster Championship final at Clones, intent on bringing more under-age success to the county following the recent triumph of the U20s.

The teenagers came through a dramatic semi-final at the weekend, beating Donegal on a penalty shoot-out after a thrilling encounter finished level after extra-time at Celtic Park.

Now they face their biggest test to date against a Derry team that defeated Cavan in the other semi-final.

This weekend’s title decider will be played as a curtain-raiser to the Senior final between Donegal and Derry at St Tiernach’s Park, a massive occasion for a talented young Red Hand side.

