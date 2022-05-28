Concerns raised over discarded needles in Ballykeel

COMMUNITY representatives in Ballykeel 2 have expressed concerns about the dangers of discarded needles and drug paraphernalia in the area.

Independent Councillor, Rodney Quigley, was joined recently by members of Ballykeel 2 and District Residents Association, Teen Challenge, and Pastor Thomas Todd and his wife Irene of Ballykeel Pentecostal Church to raise awareness of the “ongoing issue”.

The group also appealed to those responsible to discard their needles safely and avail of the services available to them such as the Needle and Syringe Exchange Service.

Cllr Quigley commented : “Discarded needles and drug paraphernalia has been an issue for some time and we want to find a solution to the problem.

“There have been various clean ups and litter picks in the area and they often involve children. What we are concerned about is the possibility of one of them finding a discarded needle among the litter and picking it up.

“We want to raise awareness of the dangers of discarded needles and to highlight the services available to people with drug addictions.”

He continued: “We are trying to get more young people involved in clean-ups and litter picks in the area and the presence of discarded needles is a serious concern for us.”

Teen Challenge, a charity which reaches out to people trapped in alcohol or drug addiction, will be providing support in the Ballykeel 2 area over the next seven months.

Team leader, Debbie Swandel, said: “We are a registered charity based in Ballymena and we will be in the Ballykeel 2 area to reach out to those trapped in addiction and to let them know that there is a way out.”

For more information about Teen Challenge visit the website www.teenchallenge.org.uk or call the City Outreach Team on 07492908185 or email outreach@teenchallenge. org.uk

Meanwhile, the Needle and Syringe Exchange Scheme (NSES) is a completely confidential service that provides free sterile injecting equipment to injecting drug users (of any type i.e. illegal opioids or stimulants, steroids or tanning solutions), alongside health promotion information or advice - the services can then safely dispose of any used injecting equipment on return visits.

The service is available at Ballymena Health Centre, Cushendall Road, Ballymena, and Boots the Chemist, 2-12 Queen Street, Harryville.

Free, confidential support can also be accessed through the Here 2 Help app.