Council 'no' to Saturday market rents rise

MID-ULSTER District Council, the new owners of the Royal Charter and Cookstown's Saturday market, have quashed rumours of a rents increase for stallholders.

A caller to the Courier claimed there were rumours of price increases facing stallholders by the Council, which acquired the centuries-old Market Rights last year.

In reply to a query from the Mid-Ulster Courier, a Council spokesperson said the Saturday market pitch fees currently range from £10 to £25 per day depending on the size of the stall, and at present, there are no plans to increase pitch fees from April.

And the Council also has plans for the market.

