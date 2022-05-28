True stories from times gone past in the Tyrone Courier

More good news for Ballymena as Wrightbus announce German deal for up to 60 hydrogen buses
From the Tyrone Courier
Wednesday 24th May, 1972
* The Talbot brothers took the first three places in a 25-mile Time Trial held by the East Tyrone Cycling Club in Cookstown.
* Digging resumed at the Fort on Castle Hill, Clogher. Mr Richard Warner, from the Ulster Museum, was in charge of the excavations.
* When a Coalisland undertaker was about to receive a consignment of coffins, Police and military ordered the coffins to be opened as a precautionary measure, due to the troublesome times at the time.
