Gaol redevelopment back on the agenda

PLANS to redevelop the Armagh Gaol are firmly back on the agenda with the launch of an ambitious blueprint for the future of the city.

The historic building at the top of the Mall has been vacant since its closure as a women’s prison in 1986.

Attempts to bring it back into productive use have so far failed to materialise over the past two decades much to the frustration of all concerned.

But proposals drawn up in 2009 by the Trevor Osborne Group - in partnership with prison owner Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council and the Prince’s Regeneration Trust – are very much alive, with efforts now to be made to make the dream a reality.

The Osborne Group had earmarked the iconic building for a mixed-use development carrying a £25 million price tag, including a boutique-style hotel, together with spa and conference facilities, with restaurants and bars, shops and an education and heritage centre all part of the proposals.

A new Armagh Place Plan has launched this week with the Armagh Gaol one of the key developments which ABC Council wants to push forward.

In a city where one in four commercial properties is vacant and there is an historic under-investment in infrastructure, the council has compiled a list of ‘key ideas’ and other suggestions to reverse that trend.

And it wants to home in on these to deliver more prosperity, investment and development, an ambitious and exciting vision for the future of Armagh.

This includes the delivery of a multi-million pound leisure village and science park in the area of Mullinure. To be recognised as a centre of scientific excellence, the council would explore ways of how it could bring benefits to the wider city, including work around the potential of dark skies and a museum of light.

Other elements highlighted include the Townscape Heritage project, to bring vacant heritage buildings back into use, as well as more housing, a single city centre venue for Armagh Public Library and the Irish and Local Studies Library, the ongoing joint bid for UNESCO World Heritage status for Navan Fort, and the provision of a local full fibre broadband network to public buildings.

The plan also highlights the need for transport infrastructure to be developed and actively pursued, including the reinstatement of the Armagh to Portadown rail line, as well as the long-awaited link roads to help ease congestion and “remove HGVs from the city”. The council wishes to “integrate the case” for the east and north and west link roads into a “sustainable transport strategy for the city”.

Another idea surfacing is to explore the development of a ‘social supermarket’ in Armagh and, through increased co-ordination, make food “more affordable for those experiencing poverty”.

There is a suggestion too that young people could be tasked with designing special welcoming ‘gateways’ to mark the arrival places into the city, showcasing the “culture, creativity and ambition” of Armagh’s youth.

Launched in the Armagh City Hotel on Thursday - and following on from a 12-week period of public consultation when people had the chance to identify what they would like to see - the plan is a veritable shopping list to make the city an attractive place in which to live, work and invest.

Timetabled aspirations are set out - from short to long-term goals - with suggestions on how these could and should be achieved.

In relation to Armagh Gaol, the plan speaks of the council's intent to “support development plans for the site to see this iconic building brought back into use”, and of its wish to “explore how the ground floor and public space around the Gaol could be used as a shared space for community ideas, activities and coming together”.

The plan adds: “The Gaol came up in many of the conversations during the development of the plan. It is strategically located next to the Mall but has lost prominence due to the heavy traffic that surrounds it and its current vacant state.

“Securing the long-term sustainability of the Gaol remains a priority, and diversifying its uses and making it a multi-functional space is how that should be achieved.

“Part of this space should remain open and accessible for the community and visitors and should incorporate the stories - and ghost stories! - told during the engagement.

“The council has been exploring external funding services for the redevelopment of the building and is working with a private sector delivery partner.”

As a next step, council will now look to develop a funding bid to finally redevelop the Gaol through the Mid South West Growth Deal.

According to the newly-launched plan: “The project could create a significant economic boost for the city and act as a catalyst for further investment.”

The Gaol is just one element of the new plan.

The council also wants to “enhance mixed tenure and increase accessible and affordable housing in the city centre”.

It describes the development of Ogle Street as a “living exemplar” of how diversity and inclusion can be facilitated through mixed-use and mixed tenure regeneration, adding that having this should pave the way for more to come forward under a sustainable growth strategy for the city.

The council also wants to run a pilot craft kit project - due to be launched later this year - around “adapting the high street, bringing new uses and vibrancy to the city centre”.

The plan reveals: “Armagh City centre suffers from high levels of vacancy. In the public engagement sessions, people felt there was not enough activity and diversity of uses to keep the city feeling safe and welcoming, particularly at night.

“The craft kit is a process by which people collaborate to help buildings and spaces to adapt, building resilience and economic opportunities where they may not have been before.”

The plan also highlights the benefits of “bringing the story of Armagh alive through an immersive cultural heritage trail for the city”.

The next step here is to develop concepts and ideas, identify sites and run design competitions.

As the plan notes: “Armagh is already more ethnically diverse than the borough average, and there are community and voluntary groups that support and represent people coming to live in the area.

“However, the dominant narrative of good relations is ‘shared space’ that focuses on places of sectarian tension, rather than a wider coneptualisation of diversity that is inclusive of everyone living there.

“The open spaces near our homes give us a valuable place to socialise with our neighbours. The better the design of the space in question is, the better the quality of the social experience.”

In addition, the council hopes to enhance the area by connecting green and blue spaces - which is basically anything that allows rivers and waterways, flora and fauna, to thrive across the city.

It also wants to “enliven dead spaces like Armagh’s alleyways and backlands”.

The plan states: “The public space in Armagh is not being celebrated enough; there is too much emphasis on individual ‘attractions’ or buildings.

“One priority identified during the engagement was the need for visitors to leave the city having had a ‘whole city’ experience.

“There is a need to build pride in the city and bring all the space in the city into productive use.”

The completion of the Armagh Place Plan is an exciting development for the city, according to local Alderman Gareth Wilson, with competing in the recent ‘City of Culture’ competition an invaluable and helpful experience.

The DUP representative is also keen to see work progress on Armagh Gaol and was pleased to note a good focus on transport infrastructure too.

“There is definitely a renewed focus on the Gaol,” said Alderman Wilson. “The building isn’t improving any over time. The clock’s ticking in terms of trying to get it over the line.

“We re-established the link with the Osborne Group recently and Trevor still seems very keen. But it has to be right. It is such a big project and we are going to be relying on other outside contributors for funding, like Heritage Lottery. It is going to take a big commitment from a whole lot of different sources.

“That was the problem the last time. Unless everyone was on board it didn’t happen; when everybody else is relying on everybody else to make it work, so many slices of the pie that need all brought together. It was a big, big task. But we’re just sort of saying ‘look, we need to just rededicate ourselves to this process and try and see what we can do to make it happen’.

“I think it will happen, but it’s just when. There’s a wee bit of an unknown to it in that regard.”