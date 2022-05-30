Kilcluney band gearing up for extra special parade

KILCLUNEY Volunteers Flute Band will be hosting its annual parade and competition on Friday, (June 3) in Markethill.

This year, the theme of the parade is a celebration of The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee and the band is keen to make the event a spectacular showcase to mark this historic milestone.

Widely acknowledged as one of the premier parades in the country and known throughout the band scene as “The First Friday in June” and “Kilcluney Day”, a large turnout of bands is once again expected on the streets of Markethill, creating a carnival atmosphere in the town.

On the night, a variety of silver, pipe, accordion and flute bands from across the country will be present, providing entertainment to suit all musical tastes.

A band spokesperson said, “Kilcluney has worked closely with the local community to ensure that the parade is as family-friendly as possible and the band is very proud of the atmosphere created at it.”

The band will be distributing hundreds of promotional items and gifts including special Platinum Jubilee souvenir books.

There will also be a band merchandise stall situated at the parade finishing point.

The band would appreciate everyone in attendance on Friday obeying the parking restrictions and complying with council by-laws, in line with the family ethos of the event.

The parade starts at 7.30pm sharp.

The spokesperson said: “This year’s parade is shaping up to be another fantastic night of entertainment for the whole family.

“Members of the band have been working tirelessly towards this date for months ensuring that everything is in place for a

memorable Platinum Jubilee celebration parade

in Markethill.”

Kilcluney is always seeking dedicated new recruits of all ages.

Tuition classes for the flute and drum sections commence at 7.30 every Monday night at Kilcluney Orange Hall on Mowhan Road.

All new members will be given a warm welcome and the band will endeavour to organise transport if required.

For further information on the parade and the band, visit the popular Kilcluney pages on Facebook and Twitter, which are updated regularly with news, clips and photos.