Burglary and assault suspect in custody

A 50-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of burglary and assault on police following a number of reports of suspicious activity in the Riverside Walk area of Coleraine during the early hours of this morning, Monday 30 May.



At around 2.45am a male was observed jumping a wall between two properties. A short time later an older resident discovered a male, who was holding a spade, inside a bedroom at her home on the same street. It was later discovered that other properties on the street had also been targeted for burglary.



Detective Sergeant Rachel Gardiner said: “Police responded to the reports and located a man matching the description nearby. He was subsequently arrested and a number of items were seized. During the arrest a police officer was assaulted whilst attempting to administer first aid to the suspect who had sustained a cut to his hand.



He remains in custody at present.



Investigating detectives would like to hear from witnesses or anyone who may have captured CCTV or dashcam footage in the area early this morning. Please call 101, quoting reference 116 30/05/22.”