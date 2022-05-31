WHEN it comes to crimes of passion, there really is nothing new under the sun.

While it’s tempting to think that violence behind closed doors is a modern phenomenon, in truth it is an age old problem.

Control and coercion in the family home were a shocking staple long before the discovery of that first careless text message.

This week the Antrim Guardian delves into the archives to unearth disturbing examples of domestic abuse - some all the more shocking because of the patriarchal overtones in much of the reporting.

In July 1910 the police were called to a modest family home at Cogry near Doagh.

The bodies of Hugh Tully and his wife Sarah had been discovered, but their passing was related with chilling economy in the following morning’s papers.

‘The man was lying with a wound in his throat and a razor by his side while his wife, who had been killed with the same weapon, lay in bed. A two-year-old child was sleeping by its mother’s side’.

Two lives lost and a child orphaned reduced to just 41 words.

The inference, however, was clear. Mr Tully had taken Sarah’s life before ending his own, but spared the child.

Motive, however, was conspicuously absent.

Other reports of that period, however, do give some context to the explosion of violence.

Take, for example, the ‘distressing tragedy’ at the home of Patrick Ramsay at Donegore back in 1899.

There had been ‘an excursion from the locality’ on August 26 and Mr Ramsay’s daughter had joined it with her mother’s blessing.

Trouble was, her father did not approve.

This was about control, and his absolute authority, as he saw it, was being challenged.

There was an altercation, during which Elizabeth Ramsay was violently pushed and fell hard, causing injuries that subsequently killed her.

He was arrested for murdering his wife, with contemporary reports stressing that he had not intended to kill her.

Nevertheless, his temper had cost Elizabeth her life.

Again the focus was on the violence, not the nuance. Had he lifted his hand before? Or was it a tragic one-off?

In September 1900 another tragic case hit the headlines, and it provided a much more detailed and troubling account of domestic violence - this time involving a mother and son.

Thomas Hall Cinnamond lived with his mother Jane in a large farm house a mile from Dunadry on the road to Antrim.

They were well known and respected across the district.

Thomas was 28 and at six foot three he was a ‘powerfully built specimen of manhood’. His mother was 50 and was considered to be a ‘remarkably fine-looking woman’.

Cinnamond raised all kinds of prize fowl and livestock, and was a successful importer of Jersey cattle. He regularly exhibited his animals at local fairs, frequently bringing home prizes.

But all was not what it seemed.

For Thomas was a man with a ‘violent temper’. A man ‘subject to sudden outbreaks of rage’.

He was also used to getting things his own way - and when he did not, locals soon learned to give him a wide berth.

‘It is stated in the neighbourhood that with the exception of occasions when the young man’s temper got ahead of him, his mother and he lived on terms of peace and happiness’, wrote a reporter at the time.

‘It is well known that Mrs Cinnamond almost worshipped her son and cared for him in a way that mothers would do for a child a few years old. But in times of passion he seemed to get utterly reckless and beat his mother and servants’.

On Monday, September 10 he awoke in a bad mood. He had business to attend to in Belfast and had to catch the 8am train, so he had to forego breakfast.

Stating that he would return by 4pm, he hurried to the station.

But by 1pm he was back, and his mood had not improved.

Why had there been no horse and trap waiting for his arrival? And where was his dinner?

“You know rightly I took no meat going away and now you have none ready,” he bellowed.

His mother patiently explained that he had not been expected home for another three hours, but he would not be appeased.

Eliza McCleery, who had been in the family’s employ since Thomas was born, heard the angry exchange and recalled that he was ‘in a temper’

Perhaps in a bid to defuse the situation, the young man’s mother quietly went outside to the field at the front of the house. But her boy was in hot pursuit.

He called out to her twice, commanding that she come back. When he did not comply he ran at her, lifting her off her feet and shaking her violently. He then threw her to the ground and kicked her.

Servant boy James Keenan, who had been driving cows from the field, saw the attack and decided to investigate. Mrs Cinnamond was unconscious. ‘Just once she moved her leg a little’.

Realising he had been seen, Thomas turned his attention to the boy - and he was ‘no match for a powerfully built man’.

‘He caught him by the throat, struck him on the neck and knocked him down’.

Though ‘severely injured’, the boy somehow scrambled to his feet and sprinted off in the direction of Antrim where he intended to raise the alarm.

Edward Cooney, a stone mason who had been working on the farm for a number of weeks, went to investigate the commotion too - and he observed the first inkling from Cinnamond that he may have finally ‘gone too far’.

“He asked his mother to get up,” he recalled.

“Her son was asking her to rise for God’s sake.”

Thomas decided to travel to Antrim to get a doctor. Before he left, he bumped into Eliza McCleery, telling her that his mother had ‘fainted’.

She rushed out to see for herself and found her mistress ‘lying feeble with her eyes closed’. They never opened again.

Galloping along the road to Antrim, the farmer soon caught up with James Keenan and ordered the boy back to the farm. The youngster was having none of it, though, evading him and continuing his mission.

Realising that time was not on his side, he let the boy go and continued on to Antrim where he finally arrived at the door of Dr James Morrison.

He told him that his mother was ‘not very well’, but gave no indication of what had happened to her.

Concerned by Cinnamond’s demeanour, he made haste and was soon pulling up outside Clady House.

He examined his patient in the parlour. She had a black eye and was ‘perfectly unconscious’.

He asked Thomas what had happened, and he claimed that she had ‘taken poison’.

Then it was the farmer’s turn to ask questions of his own. Was there any hope that his mother would pull through? The doctor shook his head in the negative.

“Mr Cinnamond then gave a sort of scream and seemed confused,” recalled Eliza, who was present for the distressing exchange.

And then he was gone, heading back to the stables.

En route he met Charles Dornan, and he offered him the first inkling of what he had in mind.

“I would think as little of shooting myself as I would of going out that gate,” he said.

Dornan said he hope he would banish any such thought.

“You might be at my funeral before night,” he replied.

He then rode off to Dunadry Station where he sent two telegrams. The first, to his cousin, read: ‘Mother dead. Come at once’. The second was to his solicitor.

Then he returned home, where he reached for his muzzle loader gun. After cleaning it and inserting a heavy charge, he exited to a byre at the back of house.

He tied a thread around the hammer and placed the barrel to his head. Then he pulled the string.

Thomas Cinnamond was dead before he hit the floor.

Martha Binning, who had been at the farm to purchase milk, was the first at the scene.

“All is over now. He has finished himself,” she said.

Minutes later, the 28-year-old’s mother perished too.

A post mortem revealed bruises to her face, her left arm, her thighs and leg - some of them recent. She had also suffered a brain haemorrhage.

Officially, the cause of death was an effusion of blood on the brain. Her son had committed suicide, said the coroner, while suffering from ‘temporary insanity’.

In other words, he had lost his mind - not his temper.

Much of the reportage surrounding the case was similarly sympathetic.

‘Apart from the well-known and violent temperament of Cinnamond, no reason can be assigned for this terrible deed, which has naturally created a deal of excitement in the neighbourhood - one, in which, fortunately crime of any kind is exceedingly rare’, wrote one contemporary scribe.

Another reporter spent some time in the Antrim area in the immediate aftermath, and he found a community in shock.

‘This sad affair has caused a great sensation in the district’, he noted.

Locals were ‘inexpressibly shocked’. The deaths had ‘cast a gloom over the locality for miles around’.

‘There is, however, no doubt that this unfortunate young man, whose chief fault was a very hasty temper which he made no effort to control, struck his mother in a fit of passion and was afterwards smitten with remorse and took his own life’.

Remorse could not bring her back, though. Indeed, it only served to send a second person to the graveyard.

Attitudes have changed, but violence in the family home remains a terrifying reality for all too many.

Indeed, Arlene Creighton, from Women’s Aid ABCLN, said the problem is more widespread that many realise.

“One in four women will be affected by domestic abuse in their life time,” she said.

“With 8,000 incidents of domestic abuse reported to the PSNI during lock down from April to June 2020 we believe staying silent on this issue is not an option.

“Women’s Aid ABCLN is here for you and help is available.”

Domestic Abuse is identified as threatening, controlling, coercive behaviour, violence or abuse - psychological, virtual, physical, verbal, sexual, financial or emotional - inflicted on anyone by a current or former intimate partner or family member.

If you would like more information or have been affected visit https://womens-aid.org.uk/contact-us/ or http://www.mapni.co.uk/ or call the free helpline T: 0808 802 1414.