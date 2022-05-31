'Little warrior' Priya refuses to let cystic fibrosis slow her down!

A TRULY remarkable Antrim schoolgirl has raised thousands of pounds for the Cystic Fibrosis Unit after stubbornly refusing to allow the disease to control her life.

Cystic Fibrosis is a genetic condition affecting more than 10,800 people in the UK. You are born with CF and cannot catch it later in life, but one in 25 of us carries the faulty gene that causes it, usually without knowing.

Symptoms usually start in early childhood and vary from child to child, but the condition gets slowly worse over time, with the lungs and digestive system becoming increasingly damaged.

Treatments are available to help reduce the problems caused by the condition and make it easier to live with, but sadly life expectancy is shortened.

On March 25 2016 Priya Blain was born a few days after Courtney Doogan received the news no parent wants to hear - that her beautiful baby girl had CF.

Many hospital appointments and daily routines lay ahead for the ‘little warrior’, as she is known by all her dance chums at Doogan Dance Academy.

Courtney started the fund-raising Journey attached to Priya’s name for Cystic Fibrosis Unit at the Royal Hospital where ‘Miss P’ attends regularly.

It started off with class Christmas shows to donations for programmes at end of year show, to a Special CF dance show and then in lockdown Priya herself held a Danceathon with different facilitators from UK, Ireland, Canada bringing dance schools from across the province together to take part in Dance Classes via zoom.

Priya even took her own dance class - an experience she found ‘ so much fun’.

Over the course of her six years, she has raised an amazing amount of just over £20,000 and is still going strong with some great ideas in the pipeline.

When she was born the doctors advised that she had to have a hobby that made her use her lungs and keep her active, so what better hobby to have when your mum and nannie Gillian own Doogan Dance Academy at Antrim Business Park?

As soon as she could walk, she was in classes learning Ballet, Tap, Jazz and then started to compete at just two years of age.

She has grown from strength to strength and lets nothing get in her way.

Not even her old medicine that she had to take daily as said it tasted like ‘hairy toes’!

When asked what she wanted for her sixth birthday back in March her reply was ‘the new CF study drug Kaftrio’.

While there is currently no cure for cystic fibrosis it is so close to being a liveable disease. Life expectancy is growing all the time, to such extent that there are now more adults with the condition than children.

There is a lot of hope so, Priya, Courtney and all the family would like to thank everyone that has supported her fundraising journey and keep an eye out for her up and coming events.

Medals galore

The loosening of lockdown restrictions has been music to the ears of the popular dance academy.

The Doogan Dance Academy Competition Team made their way across the water to Edinburgh in October 2021 after a two-year break due to the COVID pandemic for their first competition at ‘Move it Shake it’.

The girls and Daniel and Karl came home with lots of medals and trophies.

The start of November brought them back to Belfast for the 5678 Dance Competition, with lots more medals and overall trophies won.

The 2022 competition year started off with Gillian, Courtney and Kara McCartney from Ballymena Dance bringing the two dance schools together to compete against each other in a new competition, ‘All That Dance’, which they are hoping to run each year and expand to other schools.

They sourced a judge that had no connection to either school and it ran over two days at the DDA Studio in Antrim. Great fun was had by all and both schools showed a high level of dancing.

They were then back to the usual dance competition schedule of festivals taking part in Ballymena Modern Dance Festival in March, North Down Ballet Festival in April, Portadown Dance Festival in May, slotting in the Ulster Dance Competition and Industry Dance Championship in between.

The girls and boys of the Doogan Dance Academy Competition team have worked hard over the last two years learning dances via zoom in gardens, living rooms, bedrooms and this year has shown one of their most successful years to date achieving lots of medals and overall awards at these competitions.

DDA competition started out in 2014 with 14 girls ranging from seven to 10-years-old. Now in 2022 they have over 60 children aged from three to 21!

The team has gone from strength to strength and the haul of awards in the picture below shows their commitment and love of dance as a school.

“Doogan Dance Academy isn’t just about these 60 children,” said Courtney.

“We are about being a dance family and have over 500 children in total and bringing the school together as a whole we give children lots of opportunities, such as the Christmas Light Switch On and Cinemagic Movies.

“They just dancing in the community at many events.”

And front and centre is little Priya. Nothing will take the spring out of her step.