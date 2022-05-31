St Louis GS needs your vote to qualify for World Junk Kouture competition in Abu Dhabi

THE local community in Ballymena is being urged to show their support for pupils from St Louis Grammar School, Ballymena, who are on the verge of making it into the finals of the World Junk Kouture 2022 competition.

The pupils, who have created a design entitled 'Packaging Punk Princess' need you to log onto the RTE website and vote for this wonderful opportunity which would see the team jet off to Abu Dhabi for the World Final..

St Louis is the North Junk Kouture Wild Card with ‘Packaging Punk Princess’.

This design was created by Ann Joseph, Niamh Gusterson and Mia Guidote.

The St Louis team said: "We built our design around the concept of an energetic teen princess who breaks the bounds of conformity to express her carefree inner self.

“This is epitomised by softened purple and blue tones which denote royal status in contrast to the shortened rule - breaking skirt and bodice top which snub order and formality in a fluffy, airy, bouncy fashion.

"Shards of dyed PVA create sculptural effects on the shoulders and head piece to evoke a strong-minded punk personality with edgy attitude.

“Hand crafted flowers are dispersed freely to embrace the aura of the cloudy punk princess."

"Soft 3D flowers have been assembled from a range of recycled packaging products including polystyrene peanuts, foam sheets and polystyrene sheets.

“Bubble wrap doubles up as fluffy layers for the skirt and colour has been extracted from discarded bottles of ink dyes and PVA glue to enhance the design."

Acting Head of Art at St Louis, Ms Fiona McAuley said that teachers and pupils had worked very hard on the project and they were delighted to have made it to this stage of the competition.

Ms McAuley said: “We have been selected as a Wild Card and we really need the local community to get behind us and cast their vote for us.

“This is the first time the school has competed at this level.

“Junk Kouture focuses on sustainable fashion and the creations have even graced the Red Carpet at Cannes Film Festival.

“This shows how prestigious this competition is.

“We would be grateful for your votes to help us reach the World Final.”

The RTE competition focuses on creating intricate pieces of fashion from items that would be otherwise discarded.

Junk Kouture Powered by RTÉ is not only about sustainability and great design.

It's about the people who take part, the inspiration behind the designs and being empowered through creativity.

From over 2,000 schools in all of Ireland, only 60 haute-couture designs made from 100% recycled materials created and modelled by talented post-primary students took part in the Dublin City Final of Junk Kouture as seen on RTÉ 2 and RTÉ Player on May 19.

Nine creations by young designers aged 13 -18 years from around the country were chosen by the Junk Kouture judges Louis Walsh, Roz Purcell, Soulé and Stephen McLaughlin to move forward as finalists in the Junk Kouture World Final happening later this year – all nine schools are from the south of Ireland.

However, St Louis Grammar is the only school in the north of Ireland to have been selected as one of five 'Wild Cards' to be in with a chance to compete at World level.

VOTING

They need the local community to get behind them and vote for them to go through to the Final.

To vote for the school please visit https://www.rte.ie/lifestyle/junk-kouture/

Click the link, then click Vote Now and the Ballymena school is fifth on the list: Packaging Punk Princess, St Louis Grammar School, Ballymena.

Voting closes on Thursday, June 2 at midnight.

Once the votes have been calculated, the winner will be announced live on Tracy Clifford Show in early June.