Former Omagh cinema site goes on the market

THE site of a former cinema in Omagh has been put up for lease.

IMC Cinema on the Gillygooley Road, which closed its doors in April, has been listed by Osbourne King Commercial Property Consultants, with offers being considered to lease the property.

The property is listed as a former nine Screen Multiplex Cinema occupying 17,039 sq ft (1,583 sq m)

The listing read: "The detached property comprises a substantial former nine screen multiplex cinema fronting Gillygooley Road on a self-contained site with ample parking. Internally the property is currently fitted out as a cinema ready for immediate use.

"The front building is of modern construction with older original commercial buildings to the rear.

"Alternatively the building and property would lend itself for conversion for other uses requiring a large building and ample parking / circulation space.

"Our client would consider an offer to lease the property. Rent details on application."