Men encouraged to get out and enjoy 'A bit of Banter around the Bridges'

AS part of Men's Health Week 2022, Fountain Street Community Development Association (FSCDA) via its Neighbourhood Renewal Project are organising a 'Bit of Banter' around the bridges in Strabane,

Taking place on Wednesday, June 15, the group will leave from the commnity centre on Fountain Street at 7pm sharp.

Aodhán Harkin, Neighbourhood Renewal Project co-ordinatorat FSCDA explained: "We are encouraging all males both young and old to come along and participate in this event which apart from celebrating Men's Health Week will also allow us to engage in a wee bit of physical activity, engage in conversation and bring communities together to support each other.

"It would be fantastic to see community groups, sports clubs, schools, work places and all others come along and play their part.

"With that in mind we are encouraging participants to make a donation, no matter how big or small which will be passed on to the local Strabane Health Improvement Project based at the allotments in Ballycolman Estate to allow them to continue to do the great work that they undertake in terms of counselling and supporting those with mental health issues."

For further details, contact Aodhán on 02871 885100 (office) or 07765470693.