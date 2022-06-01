Torrent Cycling Club in 380-mile challenge

Torrent Cycling Club are embarking on the challenge of a lifetime - to cycle from Mizen (Cork) to Malin (Donegal) in 3 days from 2nd - 5th June.

This amazing challenge of 380 miles from the most southerly point of Ireland to the most northerly point, offers us the opportunity to not only complete this iconic spin but also to raise money for two very deserving causes – Sperrinview Special School and Air Ambulance NI.

See their story in next week's Courier.