Former Bank of Ireland premises for sale months after closure

THE former Bank of Ireland (BoI) premises in the town has been put up for sale seven months after its closure.

The prominent building has been placed on the market following the bank's closure last October.

The landmark Abercorn Square premises was own was one of 15 out of 28 branches across Northern Ireland that had been listed for closure with 103 branches in total across the island of Ireland closing.

BoI said the decision to close the Strabane branch had been made in response to significant and accelerating trends in how people are banking.

The adjoining ATM machine on Church Street also removed.

The property - extending to approximately 1,803 sqft (167 sqm) - is now up for sale with an asking price of £125,000.

It is being marketed for sale by Cushman & Wakefield as a "prominent town centre property".

A brochure accompanying the sale pitch states that the premises is "suitable for a variety of uses, subject to planning".

It adds: "The subject property occupies a highly prominent position in the town centre at the junction of Abercorn Square, Church Street, Market Street and Castle Place.

"It comprises a purpose built two-storey (plus basement) former bank building of block and render construction with a flat roof and decorative stone cladding to the front and side elevations.

"There is a single storey flat roof rear and side return which leads to an enclosed yard off which is a flat roofed blockwork store.

"There is stepped and ramped access to the front entrance whilst there is pedestrian access to the rear yard from Church Street.

"The ground floor is arranged to provide a former banking hall with ancillary office accommodation, staff kitchen and strong room.

"The first floor provides WC facilities whilst the basement provides storage accommodation, comms room and boiler room."