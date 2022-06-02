St Ronan's primary flagship for inclusion

ST RONAN’S Primary School has yet again become a proud recipient of Ofsted’s IQM Centre of Excellence award.

The award, which has been bestowed to over 200 schools across the UK, formally recognises the efforts that individual schools have made to ensure their commitment to outstanding levels of best inclusive practice.

Having been deemed a worthy recipient of the IQM Centre of Excellence award for three years in a row, St Ronan’s has now earned a place amongst the prestigious category of schools to also be considered worthy by Ofsted’s elite IQM Flagships school award, of which only around 100 other schools throughout the UK have also been a recipient of.

Expressing his pride at the school having been deemed a worthy recipient of the IQM Flagship school award was St Ronan's principal Kevin Donaghy, who claimed that the award was in recognition of “the excellent work that is ongoing within St Ronan's in terms of being an inclusive school.”

“I am extremely proud of the school for having achieved this, it is recognition of the excellent work that is ongoing within St Ronan's in terms of being an inclusive school.

“The ethos of our school is one that is open to all. The receipt of the IQM Flagship School award is a validation of the excellent work that is ongoing and the dedication shown by our staff to the ethos of inclusion and to the degree of support that they show our pupils here in St Ronan's.

“To receive the IQM Flagship School award you have to hold the IQM Centre of Excellence award for three years. We are one of what I believe is only a total of three or four schools in Northern Ireland that would hold the flagship status for inclusion.“

“For us inclusion is inclusion in its widest possible sense. The definition of inclusion from a statutory point of view is inclusion of children with disabilities, but we look at inclusion in the widest possible sense. This is for children that are talented and gifted and how we develop those talents, those children who come from other countries to Northern Ireland and how we include them and integrate them into our school and the wider society as well.”

Kevin elaborated on the several key criteria that are assessed by Ofsted to determine if an institution is worthy to be deemed a recipient of the IQM Centre of Excellence Award, claiming that “the process is a very detailed analysis of our school to determine if we have maintained these standards of which we have done.

"The Inclusion Quality Mark centre of excellence award is awarded through Ofsted coming in and examining the school. They have a number of set criteria and they look at how it is the school is performing against these criteria. Whenever the assessment is being carried out the school is valuated over a number of different areas. The assessors look at the inclusive values and practices of your school, they look at the learning environment and the use of resources, especially ICT and how you use these various resources to support children.

“They also look at learning attitudes and values and personal development. For example, they would examine how we would handle a child that is coming into school with complex needs and maybe has a very negative opinion of school and how it is we work to change this. They also look at learner process and impact learning. To do this they would use our data to look at where the children are and what their strengths are and what could be their areas of improvement and how it is we do this. They would also look at our teaching and learning styles in the school and how it is we engage with the wider school community. They would also look into how our board of governor's support inclusion.

“The process is a very detailed analysis of our school to determine if we have maintained these standards of which we have done.”