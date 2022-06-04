Outsource and Re-Gen Waste to speak at NI Chamber event in Newry

Northern Ireland Chamber of Commerce and Industry (NI Chamber) will host an event focusing on digital transformation in Newry on Thursday 9 June 2022.

Delivered in partnership with Ulster Bank, the ‘Driving Digital’ event will take place in Custom House from 9.00-11.00am. It will cover the impact of digital transformation on business growth, as well as cyber security considerations for digital success.

Attendees will hear from Terry Moore, Founder and CEO of leading IT security and managed services company, Outsource Group, will share his expertise on cyber security implications for firms in all sectors. He will be joined by Conor McCooey, Group CIO at Re-Gen Waste, who will discuss how the company has embraced digital solutions to create smarter ways of working. Conor will also talk about how Re-Gen is limiting risks and developing a culture for transformation.

This event is for business leaders, operational and commercial professionals across all sectors who are interested in digitally transforming their business now or in the future. There will be an opportunity to peer learn from Re-Gen Waste, get advice from Outsource Group, ask questions, make connections and network with other companies.

This event is exclusively for NI Chamber members and places are limited. To register please visit the NI Chamber website.