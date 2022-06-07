Dublin Road shoppers raising funds for life-saving defibrillator

THE Dublin Road community has been fundraising for a life-saving defibrillator.

The Corner Stores shop has been instrumental in the collection, with the estate being one of few in the town not yet in possession of their own device.

Customers have been throwing change into a bucket, one anonymous donor has given a whopping £400 and the elderly widow of a local resident who died suddenly in the area asked that people donate to the cause instead of paying for flowers.

A defibrillator gives a high energy electric shock to the heart of someone who is in cardiac arrest.

Defibrillators are normally located in workplaces and public spaces like airports, shopping centres, community centres, and train stations.

These defibrillators are known as public access defibrillators (PADs) as anyone can use them.

The defibrillator or the case it sits in may say ‘AED’ or ‘defibrillator’.

Cheryl McDeromott from The Corner Stores said that she was thrilled by the community support.

“Parkhall and Greystone have a defibrillator and we don’t, and the Dublin Road would have a very high population of elderly people so we decided to do something about it.

“A local lady who lost her husband and waited some time for an ambulance, has really been the driving force behind the campaign.

“Instead of flowers, she asked that people raise funds for a defibrillator and that’s what we are doing.

“It’s a very tight knit community and people are being so generous.

“One anonymous person gave £400 and we are almost at our target.

“We really appreciate every single penny and we are so heartened by the local response.”