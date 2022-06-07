Maghera Chairman included in Queen’s Birthday Honours

Mr Gordon Cunningham, Chairman of Cunningham Covers Ltd., Maghera, has been awarded an MBE for services to Economic Development in Northern Ireland.

He was one of seven locals to receive Honours in Her Majesty the Queen’s Birthday Honours List.

