New Sinn Fein Chair For Mid-Ulster District Council

Mid-Ulster District Council has appointed a new Chair and Deputy Chair.

Councillor Córa Corry (SF) is the new Chair, with Councillor Frances Burton (DUP) named as the Deputy Chair.

Councillor Corry was first elected to the Council in 2019 in the Carntogher District Electoral Area (DEA) and speaking after the Council’s Annual General Meeting (6 June 2022), said she would be ‘a Chair for everyone’:

“I am privileged, humbled and honoured to be nominated and over the next year I want to continue to showcase the wonderful people and beauty of our area and I want to reflect the open, welcoming, diverse and inclusive area that Mid Ulster is. I want to be a Chair for everyone.”

Councillor Burton, who has represented the Clogher Valley area from 2005, said:

“I am humbled at my nomination and look forward to continuing to work for the people of the Clogher Valley, who are dear to my heart, as well as the whole Mid Ulster District, particularly to help and support those who are vulnerable. I will represent Mid-Ulster District Council to the best of my ability.”

Both appointments are for one year.