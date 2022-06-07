Tesco responds to Royal Jubilee row, but there still remains more questions than answers

By a Courier reporter

Reporter:

By a Courier reporter

Email:

newsdesk@tyronecourier.uk.com

Tesco has finally issued a statement to the Courier over claims it failed to stock Royal merchandise in the run up to the Platinum Jubilee in its Cookstown store.

At the second time of asking, a Press Office spokesperson for Tesco issued a short statement on the controversial issue, which has angered many in the Cookstown and Mid-Ulster area.

However, the statement provided more questions than answers over the Royal row.

Full story in this week's Mid-Ulster Courier or check out our e-paper online...

https://epaper.tyronecourier.co.uk/alphanewspapersgroup/pageflip/swipe/tyronecourier/20220608tyronecourier

