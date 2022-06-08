Council appoints interim Chief Executive

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council have confirmed that Valerie Watts has been appointed as Interim Chief Executive of the Council.

They said: “Following a comprehensive recruitment process, Mrs Watts will take up post on an interim basis from 13 June and the salary for this post is £116k, which is in line with the independently agreed salary for this position within local government in Northern Ireland.”

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Alderman Noel Williams, said: “Mrs Watts has an extensive track record of transformation within leadership roles across the public sector and we look forward to working with her on an interim basis as we continue to roll out excellent frontline services and realise our ambitious plans for our Borough in the weeks and months ahead.”