Gravedigger Ronnie awarded BEM for services to St John's Fivemiletown

A highly-respected Fivemiletown man has received a British Empire Medal (BEM).

Robert John Robertson, known as 'Ronnie', has been recognised for services to St John's Parish Church, Fivemiletown.

Mr Robertson, who is now in his eighties, has been a gravedigger by hand for close to half a century, following in his father and grandfather's footsteps. In total, his family have been providing this service in the district for a combined 114 years.

