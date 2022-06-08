Ivor Wallace confirmed as the new Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council

The DUP's Ivor Wallace is the new Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council.

The incoming Deputy Mayor is Councillor Kathleen McGurk from Sinn Féin.

Their nominations were confirmed at Council’s Annual Meeting which was held on Tuesday 7th June 2022.

Councillor Wallace has been an elected member since 2019, and he represents the Ballymoney District Electoral Area, where he has lived for the past 35 years.

Reflecting on his new role, he said: “I just love where I live, and I am passionate about my DEA in Ballymoney and indeed all of Causeway Coast and Glens.

“I am looking forward to taking on the role of Mayor this year and I will do my best to promote every corner of the Borough.

“During the year ahead, I want to support local retailers and see local businesses thrive in these difficult times. I want to see events in the Borough that both increase footfall and the economic return for our business community.

“Causeway Coast and Glens is the envy of all the other councils in Northern Ireland with our beautiful coastline, wonderful attractions, world class golf courses, great towns and friendly hardworking citizens and I will endeavour to promote our area wherever possible.”

