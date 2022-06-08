Thousands flock to Tyrone Fleadh in Coalisland

Coalisland Clonoe Comhaltas hosted the Tyrone Fleadh in Coalisland from Thursday 2 June – Sunday 5 June 2022.

The town saw thousands visiting over the four days to take part in Traditional Music Competitions in St Joseph’s College and enjoy live music in various locations.

The event opened on Thursday night with a sell-out concert in the Craic Theatre, Coalisland with Bríd Harper, featuring Steve Cooney & Dermot Byrne and supported by Coalisland Clonoe Comhaltas Musicians & Singers.

