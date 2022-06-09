Crossing safety promoted in Cullybackey

Translink’s Network Assurance and Safety Team has visited Cullybackey to issue information and advice around the safe use of level crossings.

Level Crossing Risk Manager Keith Pollock and Level Crossing Risk Co-ordinator David Carson met motorists, cyclists and pedestrians, explaining the safe use of public road level crossings, supported by the PSNI.

Their visit came ahead of the International Level Crossing Awareness Day (ILCAD), on Thursday 9th June.

The team has been explaining the importance of compliance with road signs and signals in order to cross safely and prevent collisions arising due to misuse or inappropriate behaviour, potentially endangering their lives and those of train passengers, crew and other users.

The International Union of Railways, UIC, reports that over one third of railway incidents are connected to level crossings.*

The focus for this year’s International Level Crossing Awareness Day is aimed at vulnerable road users, including cyclists and pedestrians. The slogan for ILCAD 2022 is “Don’t put your life at risk, stay away from tracks!”

UIC research has also found that almost 98% of collisions at level crossings are due to failure to comply with traffic laws.