Newry artist honours his mum by creating a unique painting in aid of Marie Curie

Local freelance artist Damian McMahon has embarked on a unique fundraising campaign in aid of Marie Curie as he unveils a unique crystal embellished portrait of the singer Boy George in Buttercrane Centre .

Damian who works in Yankee Candle, Buttercrane, is inviting donations to a Just Giving Page and one donor drawn at random will win the 48 x 60 inch framed piece which is detailed with Swarovski elements.

Damian’s connection with Marie Curie is personal one – as they supported his mother in the aftermath of a terminal cancer diagnosis.

Damian explains; “My mother and I have long been a fan of Boy George and she saw him in concert a few years before her illness. She was thrilled when I started the portrait in January 2021, but tragically she was diagnosed with terminal cancer in April that year and lost her battle with the disease in October before the portrait was finished.

“My sister, brother and I felt in debited to the amazing team of Marie Curie nurses, care assistants – for their expert care of mum, their compassion and dignity as well the support they provided for our family throughout. We decided the finished portrait could be offered for donations to the charity and I’m thankful to Buttercrane Centre Management and IUR FM for their support in displaying the portrait in aid of this very personal cause.

“100% of all donations made through the Just Giving link will go directly to Marie Curie in Northern Ireland,” Damian adds.

Peter Murray Centre Manager said: “When Damian approached us to assist him in launching this initiative and he shared his story, we were happy to help in any way we could. Thanks also to Shane from IUR FM who kindly stepped forward to offer space to display the portrait.

“We hope it raises lots of much needed funds for the important work of Marie Curie who support families across Northern Ireland by caring for those with terminal illness and we wish Damian well with the campaign,” Peter added.

The portrait is on display in IUR FM Buttercrane beside LIDL and Sports Direct from now until July 22. The Just Giving Page is tinyurl.com/murudawt or you can scan the QR code on display beside the artwork or contact Damian McMahon Artist on Facebook or Instagram.