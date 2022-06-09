Council approves Civic Reception despite IRA chants on team bus

Mid-Ulster District Council is to hold a civic reception for a Coalisland football team that was fined after some players were filmed chanting pro-IRA songs.

The footage, which has been reviewed by the Irish Football Association and resulted in the club being fined £250, came in the aftermath of the club’s 4-1 victory over Bangor Young Men in the junior cup final at the National Stadium at Windsor Park on May 2.

Speaking at the council’s monthly meeting, Councillor Clement Cuthbertson praised the club’s “good sporting achievement” but said he was unaware of an apology from the club for the actions captured in the video.

