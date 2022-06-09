Fashion retailer continues to ‘review relocation options’ but no viable site as yet

HIGH street fashion retailers New Look say they are continuing to seek alternative premises in the town.

Twenty workers at the popular store, currently based at Strabane Shopping Park, face an uncertain future as it had been confirmed the store will close its doors next month due to plans by Lidl to redevelop the site.

Staff are continuing collective redundancy consultations with their employer this week, however there remains a glimmer of hope that the store may stay in the town - if a suitable alternative premises can be found.

West Tyrone Sinn Féin MP., Órfhlaith Begley, had recently written to the company making representations on behalf of workers and seeking for it to re-locate locally.

In response, New Look's property developer said efforts to seek to relocate had so far failed, and that it is legally obligated to enter into redundancy consultations with staff.

"Whilst we would very much like to continue to serve the Strabane community with a store, we are still continuing to investigate and review relocation options but have yet to identify a viable site, and at this stage we don’t have any clear timelines that could be associated with this," Rupert Good said.

"Under these circumstances, with notice having been served by our landlord Lidl, we unfortunately have no alternative but to begin a consultation process with the Strabane team.

"It is a legal requirement for us to consult with the team, and as we do so, we are looking to support colleagues during the process and find them alternative roles in the business, where possible.

"While we are yet to identify a relocation opportunity, I will endeavour to keep you updated."

New Look employees are being supported by the Strabane Workers Together (SWT) grouping.

"While it doesn't offer any immediate solution to relocation, thankfully it doesn't close the option down for New Look either," a spokesperson said of Mr good's comments.

SWT is working alongside staff to try to secure adequate relocation premises for the company and "to convince them to stay within Strabane," the spokesperson added.