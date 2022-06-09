O’Dowd visits Wrightbus to discuss journey towards zero-emission transport

Infrastructure Minister John O’Dowd has visited Wrightbus in Ballymena where he had the opportunity to tour the factory and hear about the technologies used in delivering zero-emission buses.

Following investment from the Department, Translink has placed orders for 332 buses from Wrightbus over the past three years, of which 158 are already in service. These orders include 138 zero emission buses for use in both Belfast and Derry.

The first 100 zero emission buses started entering the Belfast Metro service in March and the remainder of those will all be in service by the end of June. The buses for Foyle Metro will start to enter service in Spring 2023.

Minister O’Dowd said: “This is an exciting time for public transport as we continue the move towards decarbonising the Translink fleet to deliver greener transport to help tackle the climate crisis.

"The technologies developed by Wrightbus are at the forefront of this and I am delighted to have had the opportunity today to see their expertise at first hand and meet with some of the staff delivering this important work."

Neil Collins, Managing Director of Wrightbus, said: “It was fantastic to welcome the Infrastructure Minister John O’Dowd to Wrightbus headquarters and show him the world-leading work we’re doing to further enhance sustainable transport options.

“We are immensely proud that the buses we are manufacturing in Ballymena are helping to lead the way globally - and this investment from the Department demonstrates their commitment to providing more attractive and greener public transport options for service users.”