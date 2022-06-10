All set for return of Armagh County Show

SATURDAY 11th June will see the gates of Gosford Forest Park open again to bring back the return of the hugely popular Armagh County Show!

The Show hasn’t been able to run the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Show organisers are determined that the return of the Show this year will be a terrific success.

It will be an extra special Armagh County Show this year as it celebrates its 175th Show, with first records of a Show dating back to 1829, making it one of oldest agricultural Shows in Ireland.

The Show has grown significantly over the years and now typically attracts c.15,000 visitors, traders and exhibitors on Show day, who travel from near and far.

It is a great platform to help showcase the finest livestock, crafts and food that the Orchard County and indeed Northern Ireland has to offer.

The event continues to modernise, expand and develop owing to the dedicated committee and friends of the Show who are working hard behind the scenes to ensure this year’s Show is a wonderful day out for everyone.

The Armagh County Show also wouldn't be possible without Sponsors and their generous support. Fane Valley are onboard again as this year’s Headline Sponsor along with Lead Sponsors DAERA and Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council.

The two charities that the Show has selected to support this year are the Air Ambulance and Cancer Research UK.

This is in memory of the late Mrs Pamela Johnston, a dear friend and committee member of the Show. Adam Johnston, Pamela’s son, along with friends from the Northern Ireland Armwrestling club will be running a charity grip challenge in which visitors will be invited to compete and be in with a chance of winning some fantastic prizes.

All proceeds raised by this challenge will be donated to the Air Ambulance and Cancer Research UK.

General admission e-tickets can be purchased at a discounted rate via the Show’s website (www.armaghshow.com). Tickets can also be purchased at the gate on Show day and under 16s go free.

Returning this year is the exciting and convenient Park & Ride system, shuttling visitors from the Mullaghbrack road and Tandragee road entrances into the showgrounds.

Free car-parking will be available beside each of these entrances with disabled parking available in the centre of Gosford.

The Armagh County Show hosts hundreds of Livestock, Equestrian and Poultry classes with a fantastic range of prizes and National Qualifier classes. Visit the Show’s website to view the schedule outlining the classes, prizes, judges etc.

DAEARA has recently announced the relaxation of restrictions on poultry gatherings meaning exhibitors and visitors are in for another fantastic poultry show. Entries should be submitted through the Show’s website before the closing date of Wednesday 1st June.

Crafting, baking and cooking enthusiasts will have the opportunity to present their handiwork and produce for judging within the Home Industries section.

Local schools will once again be invited to take part in the Home Industries Schools section in what will be a fantastic display of arts and crafts from talented local school children.

Exhibits in Schools / children’s section are to be left in the Home Industries tent in Gosford between 2pm and 5pm Thursday 9th June. Craft section exhibits are also to be left in at this time.

Baking, Gardening and ISA qualifying exhibits to be left in between 2-5pm on Friday 10th June.

Four-legged friends will be invited along to compete in the popular dog show which has a range of classes to suit all dogs (e.g. best puppy in show, best small dog, best cross breed etc).

The Northern Ireland Lawnmower Racing Association will be taking a day off from mowing to race their lawnmowers. This is a real spectacle not to be missed!

The Food Village will once again return to showcase some of the finest artisan food from local producers. There will be lots of tasty samples to try and food to purchase, nobody will go home hungry! Don’t miss the cookery demonstrations that will be running throughout the day to pick up some delicious new recipes.

The exciting Pinkertons Schools Cooking Competition will return to see local school children compete in what is a competitive but fantastic display of local and upcoming culinary talent.

Visitors will be entertained by a variety of acts throughout the day. The Swingtime Starlets who are a close harmony trio will be performing songs from the 1940s wartime era and Hollywood golden age. Circus performers will be making their way around the showgrounds to perform some spectacular circus tricks!

Collone Young Farmers will be running their annual ‘jiving competition’ from 2pm. Enter on the day and shake off those covid cobwebs to be in with a chance of winning some excellent prizes.

They will also be facilitating the tug of war competition which always draws a great crowd to cheer along the teams.

The Mothers’ Union will be providing a baby changing / feeding area as a private and practical facility for parents attending the Show.

Traditional crafters will be in attendance to showcase; wood turning, woodwork, pottery along with a regular farrier demos.

There really is something for everyone at this year’s 175th Armagh County Show on Saturday 11th June in Gosford Forest Park.